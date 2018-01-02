South Carolina

Man charged with attempted murder in patrol vehicle ramming

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:54 AM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C.

A South Carolina man who authorities say rammed five patrol vehicles during a chase has been charged with attempted murder.

News outlets report 32-year-old Richard Stephen Cunningham led officers on a more than 30-mile (50 -kilometer) chase on Saturday night. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the chase began when a deputy tried to stop a pickup truck reported stolen in Florida.

Cunningham is accused of intentionally hitting five occupied patrol vehicles, and is charged with six counts of attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle. No deputies were seriously injured.

His passenger, 27-year-old Christopher Sommers, of Naples, Florida, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

