South Carolina woman arrested after meth found in bra

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 07:16 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A South Carolina woman has been arrested after officers found methamphetamine in her bra at a county jail.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported 38-year-old Allison Nicole Bridgeman of Landrum was charged Monday with possession of meth and contraband when the drug was found at the Spartanburg County jail.

A police report says Bridgeman was in a vehicle with an incorrect license plate and stopped by sheriff's deputies. She handed the deputy a small container of meth at the time.

She was taken to the county jail where a search revealed another bag of meth in her bra.

It was not known if Bridgeman has an attorney yet.

