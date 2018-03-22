SC students may be able to use lottery scholarships at out-of-state schools

State lawmakers might let some South Carolina students use their state-funded scholarships at out-of-state schools.
Only students who meet the requirements for a LIFE, HOPE or Palmetto Fellows scholarship and whose majors are not offered at a South Carolina college or university would qualify under a bill being considered in the Senate.
For students who meet that criteria, the change would mean between $2,800 and $10,000 toward their tuition, with amounts varying based on grade-point average, class rank and standardized-test scores.
Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he introduced the bill because two of his constituents qualified for a lottery scholarship but wanted to go into veterinary school, which no South Carolina university has.
Massey said he doesn't see this as money going to other states, because he believes many students will come back to work in the Palmetto State once they finish their degrees.
"These people are going to come back to South Carolina," said Massey. "They've lived here their whole lives. They would go here if (South Carolina universities) had their majors."
The proposed changes to the lottery scholarship system are among several that lawmakers are considering. After a change in the grade-point scale made it easier to qualify for a scholarship — and thus increased costs — lawmakers are considering making it harder to get a scholarship.
To handle the logistics of Massey's bill, such as making sure the student’s major is not offered in the state and making sure a student's scholarship requirements are met, the Commission on Higher Education would need to hire two full-time staff members, at a cost of $130,000, according to the bill's economic impact statement. For that price, the state could give 46 students a HOPE scholarship.
With a system already strained by costs, some lawmakers say the state needs to limit which out-of-state majors would be eligible for the program.
"I believe we're going to have to cap the scholarships because we're not going to be able to afford them," Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said at a Thursday morning hearing attended by about 50 people.
The bill does not address what would happen if a student changed his or her major while studying at an out-of-state school. However, Massey proposed it should be amended to remove scholarship funding from students who are studying at another school but change their majors to something offered in South Carolina.
It's among several amendments Massey said the bill needs.
"I do think if we're going to do this, it needs to be narrowed," Massey said.
Money leaving the state?
South Carolina students who need to go out-of-state for their major already get in-state tuition at certain universities.
But that program, termed Academic Common Market, is rarely needed. At least 29,835 South Carolina students attend school elsewhere, but only 124 use the program, according to the bill's fiscal impact statement. To give each one of those 124 students a lottery scholarship, it would cost $288,600, the bill's fiscal impact statement estimated.
However, it's "undetermined" how many more scholarships the state would have to fund if this bill were passed, said Olivia Burns, the research director for the Senate Higher Education Subcommittee.
Colleges and universities varied in their positions on the bill.
"This proposal seems to run contrary to the program's original intent and may be a slippery slope to sending South Carolina funds out of the state when we are already underfunding higher education here at home," University of South Carolina spokesman Jeff Stensland said in an emailed statement.
Winthrop University in Rock Hill, which has one-sixth the number of students as USC, doesn't think it will have a significant impact on its enrollment.
"It would take some type of 'niche' major or academic program that is currently not found at any SC institution," Eduardo Prieto, the university's vice president of access and enrollment management, said in a statement emailed through a spokeswoman. "I think you would have to look long and hard to find very many of these majors not offered somewhere within the state. I would also think it would be a minimal number of students annually that would fit this category."
A lobbyist from Clemson attended the hearing, but the university did not have an official comment.
