'Africans need to be sent back': Lexington school trustee quits after Facebook posts

A Lexington 1 school board member has resigned after allegedly posting racial comments on a Facebook page supporting President Donald Trump.
Grady Harmon met Monday with the chair and secretary of the board of trustees "about a situation that was brought to the board's attention over the weekend," according to a release from the school district.
"As a result of that meeting, Mr. Harmon resigned from the Board of Trustees effective immediately due to personal reasons," the release states. "In his resignation letter, Mr. Harmon stated that he found it impossible to complete his term of office for personal reasons which included that of his health and the health of his immediate family members."
However, in a second release provided by the school district to media outlets, chief communications officer Mary Beth Hill said the district was "made aware of remarks made on social media" by Harmon.
"The board and administration were deeply offended by the comments, as the statements do not reflect the values of our community or school system," Hill said in the release. During the Monday meeting, the board chair and secretary "shared the report received, and stressed their strong reservations about what was posted."
The online comments in question were made in response to a post on the page "The Newly Press." The page lists itself as a media/news company, and boasts 218,000 followers.
"We support President TRUMP," the description reads. "Join our movement!"
A March 17 post reads, "Why is it okay for Every race to be proud of their heritage except for white people?"
"[Y]ou can always move to africa," according to a response made by Harmon's Facebook account. That appeared to be written in response to another Facebook user's comment.
A second, less coherent, comment from Harmon's Facebook account was made below that: "if we are going to our statues down. Be cause of our history(to pretend it didn’t happen). The Africans need to be sent back. If history is being rewritten then we go all the way."
The comments were still there Tuesday afternoon. Messages left on Harmon's cell and home numbers were not immediately returned.
Harmon is a minister and retired safety engineer for the U.S. Army, according to his biographical page on the school district's website. The page has since been removed.
Lexington 1 is in the town of Lexington, White Knoll, Gilbert and Pelion areas. It had about 25,000 students last school year, and about 11.3 percent of them were African-American.
