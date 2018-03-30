Motorhome fire on I95 in Colleton County killed one person, caught woods on fire

A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.
Ashley Jean Reese
Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

South Carolina

Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

Based on a shell count and the few loggerhead sea turtles found dead in the nest, 83-percent of the turtles made it out of the nest near Myrtle Beach. S.C.U.T.E. has monitored the nest daily since it was discovered a few months ago.