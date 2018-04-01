This Lowcountry food truck was dragged off and stolen. All that's left is a handle

A pair of Charleston-area food truck owners are desperate to find their family business after the truck was stolen in the Lowcountry on Tuesday morning.
Tanarra Mason and her boyfriend Matthew Taylor both of West Ashley had been running Wraps Around the World for about a year, Mason told Live 5 News. She last saw the truck parked in the lot near her apartment before she took her kids to school Tuesday morning.
“We were getting ready to get somewhere with this,” Mason told Live 5 News. “It was getting serious.”
A small piece of the truck was found across the street from it's regular overnight spot, Count on 2 reported. Gouge marks were left in the pavement which showed the path along which the trailer had been dragged. It was last seen by witnesses attached to a black truck. A small handle is all Mason has left of the truck for now.
She was able to buy the food truck after the death of her father, who left behind some money and a dream to start a culinary business of some sort, according to Mason's description in a GoFundMe campaign.
"My heart is shredded," she wrote. "This is how I pay my bills and feed my three children."
The GoFundMe campaign had been shared over 100 times and raised over $1,200 of the $20,000 goal in about three days.
