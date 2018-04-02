South Carolina

Thomas Senker named interim CEO of Mon Health System

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 02:11 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Thomas Senker has been named interim CEO of Mon Health System and Mon Health Medical Center.

The Mon Health System board says in a news release that Senker's appointment is effective April 5.

Chief Operating Officer Dottie Oakes was named interim CEO in February after Darryl Duncan took a leave of absence. Mon Health System announced last month that Oakes had resigned.

A national search has started for a permanent CEO.

Senker was Mon Health's president and CEO from 1983 to 1999. He currently serves as founder and principal of Charleston, South Carolina, consulting firm Grace Healthcare Advisors.

Morgantown-based Mon Health also operates Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

