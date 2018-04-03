South Carolina man beaten while picking up newspaper dies

A South Carolina man who was beaten last month when he went out to pick up his newspaper has died from his injuries.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department told local media that the man in his 60s died from his injuries Monday. The man's name has not yet been released.
Capt. Adam Myrick said the man went out around 5:30 a.m. on March 23 to pick up his newspaper when he was attacked. The man's wife found him in the road, suffering from head and rib injuries.
No suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made.
