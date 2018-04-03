Brookgreen nominated for 'Best Botanical Garden' in North America contest

USA TODAY selected Brookgreen Gardens as a top contender in its annual 10Best Readers' Choice contest for "Best Botanical Garden" in North America.
The public has until Monday, April 30th at noon to vote in the contest. Each person can vote once per day online until the polls close.
The winners, chosen by voters, will be announced on Friday, May 4, its website states. The top 10 botanical gardens with the most votes will be published on the 10Best’s website that day and will also be announced on USA TODAY.
The leaderboard shows Brookgreen Gardens is in second place as of Tuesday afternoon.
2018 "Best Botanical Garden" nominations
- Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta
- Bloedal Reserve - Bainbridge Island, Washington
- Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Brooklyn Botanic Garden - Brooklyn, New York
- The Butchart Gardens - British Columbia, Canada
- Chicago Botanic Garden - Chicago
- Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens - Boothbay, Maine
- Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden - Dallas
- Denver Botanic Gardens - Denver
- Desert Botanical Garden - Phoenix
- Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden - Coral Gables, Florida
- The Huntington - San Marino, California
- Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum - Chaska, Minnesota
- Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis
- Mount Auburn Cemetery - Cambridge, Massachusetts
- New York Botanical Garden - Bronx, New York
- United States Botanic Garden - Washington, D.C.
- Vallarta Botanical Gardens - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Wave Hill - Bronx, New York
