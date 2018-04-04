Are Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach more alike than we think? NY Times calls us twin cities

When you hear the phrase "twin cities," the first thing to come to mind probably isn't Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach.

The New York Times begs to differ.

The publication put together a tool to help readers find their own city's "twin" — a place that's like their hometown but isn't their hometown.

The Times compared Indeed.com job listings to determine that the place most like the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort area is Myrtle Beach.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"One reliable measure of how similar two cities are is their job mix, which reflects both local advantages and history (coal, a port, great universities) and local demand (a young population that needs teachers, or an older population that needs nurses)," the New York Times explained.

Both Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach have a high number of job listings for loss-prevention officers — at least 11 times normal, according to the Times, public area attendants and grocery store dairy associates.

The warning of becoming like Myrtle Beach is a long-standing refrain among locals in regard to Hilton Head's development, liquor stores, a proposed water park and traffic, among other issues.

Southern Living recently lumped Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head in the same article ranking the Best Beaches of the South. Hilton Head was ranked higher on the list, with the number one spot.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Motorhome fire on I95 in Colleton County killed one person, caught woods on fire Pause What can $1300 a month in rent get you in Bluffton, Beaufort or on Hilton Head? Flying out of Columbia: higher cost vs convenience, which is winning? 95 Myrtle Beach bucket list showcases popular attractions 31 Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you visit Myrtle Beach, check out these 12 attractions off before heading home. Josh Belljbell@thesunnews.com

Others places that are on the list as being similar to Hilton Head:

Charleston





Naples, Florida





Cape Coral, Florida

Savannah came in 8th on the list of similar places.

And the "Hilton Head of the West" is Las Vegas, which shares a high number of jobs available in food and beverage fields.

Does that mean Hilton Head is the "Las Vegas of the South?" Apparently not, as Orlando is granted that honor with its need for lifeguards and pastry cooks.