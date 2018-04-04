A little boy's Xbox was stolen. A cop saw it at a pawn shop — and bought it back

A South Carolina police officer did her job, and went above and beyond what she was required to do in returning a stolen possession to its rightful owner — a little boy.
Horry County Police Officer Shellneil Whitman found the boy's Xbox, which had been taken during a burglary, at an area pawn shop. Because of a South Carolina statute, Section 40-39-145, Whitman wasn't able to instruct the pawnbroker to return the item to its owner.
So she bought it with her own money and gave the Xbox back to the boy.
Because of her efforts, Whitman was recognized as the Horry County Police Department Central Precinct's Officer of the Month.
Never miss a local story.
"I truly love my profession, and I love my coworkers. I did what I felt was right in my heart," Whitman told The State Wednesday, briefly explaining her generosity. "I was that child at one time."
Whitman was investigating the February burglary of a single mother with a young son, according to the Horry County Police Department. Among the items taken from their residence were a computer, TV and the little boy's Xbox.
The police department said Whitman's investigation was not producing many leads. But the mother wisely saved the serial numbers for the computer and video game system and provided them to Whitman.
A National Crime Information Centersearch revealed that the Xbox had been traded at an area pawn shop, according to the police. Whitman told this to the mother, adding the bad news that she would have to pay for her stolen property.
The police reported that the mother was on a tight income and was unable to pay the new price to reclaim the the Xbox that belonged to her son. That's when Whitman stepped in again.
Aware that she was using money from her own pocket, Whitman paid for the Xbox and one of the boy's video games, according to the police.
While this was happening, Whitman had identified three suspects in the burglary through the action at the pawnshop, police said. She continued to pursue those leads, which led to the arrest of the suspects.
"Officer Whitman demonstrated compassion professionalism, and dedication throughout this investigation," read a Facebook post on the Horry County Police Department's page. "She brought great credit upon this Department and became a hero to a grateful young man."
According to the S.C. statute, the police can't force the pawn dealer to return the property, even if it has been stolen. Law enforcement can place a hold on the property to prevent it from being re-sold.
Based on Palmetto State law, the best outcome a person can hope for is a court ruling ordering a person convicted of burglarizing the goods to repay the pawnbroker for their losses, and potential legal fees.
S.C. Senator Greg Hembree filed a bill to help the victims in these instances reclaim their property.
The Horry County Republican said “The primary thing that it does is it shifts the burden of loss back from the pawn broker away from the victims of crime,” wmbfnews.com reported.
Comments