This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows Legend outside of his foster home in Greenville, S.C. Legend was attacked by two dogs several weeks ago and lost his ears. The mixed-breed dog that lost both ears in an attack by two other dogs is mended and looking for a new home. The Greenville News via AP Lauren Petracca
Dog that lost ears in attack now healed, looking for home

April 07, 2018 12:27 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A mixed-breed dog that lost both ears in an attack by two other dogs is mended and looking for a new home, thanks to a South Carolina woman who helped save him.

Fran Alexay Rizzo of Greenville is the foster mom of 2-year-old Legend, who looks like a mix of basset hound, Labrador and pit bull.

She tells the Greenville News that as a volunteer with Greenville County Animal Care , she took Legend to a veterinary clinic about three weeks ago. He was bleeding from bite wounds on his head, neck and front legs.

Rizzo says the cost for his care topped $9,000. Rescue Dogs Rock NYC , which had seen a request for help, paid his medical bills. It's also the contact for adoption.

Though his hearing is fine, both his ears are gone.

