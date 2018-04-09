Too much caffeine killed him; now energy drink sales to SC teens could be banned

SHARE COPY LINK The official cause of death for Davis Allen Cripe was a “caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia,” said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. It was the result of the teen ingesting caffeine and affecting his heart. McClatchy mwalsh@thestate.com

