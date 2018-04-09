Gov. candidate Catherine Templeton unveils tax plan

Republican candidate for Governor Catherine Templeton plans to speak about her tax plan at an Horry County meeting and it calls a 2 percent drop in tax rates for those who pay South Carolina state tax.
The plan also calls for a 10 percent cut in non-education discretionary spending.
Templeton is one of the Republican primary challengers to current Governor Henry McMaster. On Monday evening, she is scheduled to speak to Horry County Republicans at 6 p.m. at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
The primary election is set for June.
According to the plan, reforms to the tax code will result in the 2 percent drop in state tax rate by closing special interest exemptions and “making every South Carolinian, regardless of income, pay their fair share.”
The proposal also calls for a 10 percent cut to non-educational discretionary spending and to reduce the size of the government.
Templeton’s proposal includes an expansion of the state’s homeowners’ property tax exemption for seniors. They would be able to exempt the first $100,000 of assessed value of their primary residence.
South Carolina’s legislature would be required to pass a state budget covering two years, according to Templeton’s plan. Her plan would institute a budget cap based on the increase in population plus inflation. The measure is an effort to help control spending.
There are also provisions in the proposal to review government spending, including a task force to review the state’s 250 boards to identify waste and abuse.
State government would also need to evaluate every dollar being spent in each budget cycle and every cause must be justified to receive funding, according to Templeton.
Government websites also would become more interactive to allow the public to pay taxes and fees online.
