He attacked woman in a wheelchair, and the postal worker who tried to help, police say

A South Carolina man was "going crazy" when he attacked a woman in a wheelchair and a number of other people during a neighborhood rampage Sunday, witnesses say.
Lloyd Steven Godfrey, 59, was charged with four counts of third degree assault and battery, abuse of a vulnerable adult, two counts of malicious injury to property of less than $2,000, resisting arrest with assault, and two counts of threatening a public official.
The incident occurred in the morning at a home on Gap Creek Road in Greer, according to multiple reports.
Witnesses said a shirtless Godfrey beat a woman in a wheelchair, then attacked a U.S. Postal Service worker who was calling 911 and tried to take his phone, foxcarolina.com reported.
Godfrey then attempted to again attack the woman in the wheelchair, before the postal worker and a female neighbor tried to intercede, prompting Godfrey to throw a board, according to wyff4.com, adding that Godfrey then took a brick and broke the windshields of two parked cars.
According to an incident report, Godfrey then went after a female neighbor with the brick, saying "you are the one I want."
The woman ran away, so Godfrey smashed a glass door on her home with a rock before using a brick to break her car's windshield, foxcarolina.com reported.
When Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Godfrey arguing with a neighbor, before he tried to run away and ultimately hit the neighbor in the face, according to wspa.com.
That man later told deputies his wife said “Steve is going crazy,” after she saw Godfrey assaulting the woman in a wheelchair, according to wyff4.com
Godfrey resisted arrest, struggling as deputies tried to place him in handcuffs, then threatened to shoot them, wspa.com reported.
No weapon was found, according to foxcarolina.com.
Godfrey was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He remained there Monday afternoon, as bond had not been set.
