Prosecutor: Prostitution gone wrong leads to shooting death at Ocean Blvd. hotel

A member of the 82nd Airborne accused of shooting a woman in the head, killing her at a Ocean Boulevard hotel, could soon post bond and leave jail.

But, Chandler Dunmeyer will not be a free man and instead will go into military custody as he awaits trial.

On Wednesday, Horry County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson granted Dunmeyer, 19, a $50,000 surety bond. Myrtle Beach Police charged Dunmeyer with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the January 22 killing.

Dressed in a prison-issue khaki uniform with his arms and legs in shackles, Dunmeyer appeared in court to request bond. Only a circuit court judge can set bond in murder cases.

Once Dunmeyer posts bond, lawyers explained that he will go into military custody at Fort Bragg, North Carolina where he is stationed. The military would take custody based on the local charges.

Any trial on his charges is not likely to occur for at least a year.

Dunmeyer told the judge that he served about nine-months in the Army and remains active duty.

Police say Dunmeyer killed Collee Muirhead at the Beachcomber Inn and Suites at 1405 S. Ocean Boulevard in late January.

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His first court hearing was held Jan. 24 shortly after 4 p.m. Josh Belljbell@thesunnews.com

Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said Dunmeyer and Muirhead were involved in prostitution and he killed her following a disagreement.

“An argument ensued and she was shot in the head from roughly 18 inches away,” Oskin said.

Police, in an arrest warrant, said Dunmeyer confessed to the killing.

However, defense attorney James Galmore said they were mitigating factors to the alleged crime.

“In our opinion, it was a fight over a gun and this was an accidental discharge,” he said.

Dunmeyer has no criminal history as an adult and lives with his mother in South Carolina, Galmore said. The defense asked for a $50,000 bond, which the state opposed.

Members of Dunmeyer’s family were in the courtroom and declined to talk following the proceedings.

A member of Muirhead’s family was also present and declined to speak during the hearing.