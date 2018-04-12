NC man asked to see deputy and pulled out a machete before being killed, police say

A man was fatally shot after entering a sheriff's office in the North Carolina mountains and lunging with a machete at a deputy, authorities said.
Shortly before midnight Wednesday, the man pulled out a "large, machete-style bladed weapon" when the Alleghany County deputy opened the lobby door to speak with him, Winston-Salem NBC affiliate WXII reported. The county is in the Blue Ridge mountains in the northwestern part of the state.
Chad Eric Montgomery, 39, ignored the deputy's commands to drop the weapon and charged at the officer, WRAL reported. The officer's name has yet to be released.
"It was very traumatic for everyone involved,” Sheriff Bryan Maines told WRAL.
The deputy’s body-worn camera was on, as were security cameras in the sheriff’s office, the Galax (Va.) Gazette reported.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure when an officer shoots someone, the newspaper reported. The deputy was placed on administrative leave, also standard procedure, according to the Gazette.
