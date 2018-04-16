'Mass casualty incident' reported at SC maximum security prison

Emergency officials responded overnight to what one agency called a "mass casualty" incident at Lee Correctional Institution.
Lee County Fire and Rescue called this a "mass causality incident" at the maximum security prison. Lee County is east of the Columbia area and just west of Florence.
"Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM," the S.C. Department of Corrections said via Twitter. "The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units."
All corrections staff and responding police and emergency workers are safe and accounted for, according to police.
No details were released. Some local media outlets reported the local coroner had been called to the scene.
The maximum-security facility that houses about 1,500 inmates in Bishopville, about 55 miles (90 km) from Columbia, is home to some of South Carolina's most violent, longest-serving offenders. In recent years, there have been several large insurrections, including one in which an inmate overpowered a guard and used his keys to free others from their cells.
The Associated Press contributed.
