He had sex with a 14-year-old at this Lexington County school and has been arrested, police say

A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested and charged for having sex with a minor at the Midlands school, according to the police.
Marqueze Levar Jackson was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
According to South Carolina law, the charge involves a person engaging in sexual battery through force or coercion, or if the victim is mentally defective, incapacitated or physically helpless.
Police said Jackson was charged for his actions involving a 14-year-old girl.
The incident occurred March 26 at Airport High School, where Jackson and the 14-year-old girl were both students at the time, police reported.
Jackson was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, where he is waiting for a bond hearing, police reported.
If convicted, Jackson could face a sentence of a maximum of 10 years in prison.
This isn't the only sex-related charge that has come from Airport High School in 2018.
In February, former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler, 44, was charged with sexual battery with a student. Diimmler admitted having an inappropriate relationship with a student, apologized to his mother for the relationship but also said she was in love with him.
Comments