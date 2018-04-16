Four SC men charged with sexual assault of intoxicated woman, sheriff says

Four South Carolina men were arrested and face sexual assault charges for their roles in an incident involving an intoxicated woman, law enforcement said.
All of the four men were charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The men who were charged are:
▪ Quinton James Folk, 22, of Hampton, who was arrested April 16
▪ Malik Laquan Chestnut, 23, of Camden, who was arrested April 16
▪ Jaylen Deandre Still, 23, of Florence, who was arrested April 14
▪ Marshevis Devaughnu Ellington, Jr., 21, of Columbia, who was arrested April 16
The sheriff's office said the incident occurred at Patriot Lane Apartments in Florence County, which was listed as Still's address.
The woman told investigators that on or about March 28, she was sexually assaulted several times while mentally incapacitated due to alcohol intoxication, according to the sheriff's office.
According to South Carolina law, the charge involves a person engaging in sexual battery through force or coercion, or if the victim is mentally defective, incapacitated or physically helpless.
If convicted, Folk, Chestnut, Still and Ellington could each face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Still was released on $10,000 bond, while Folk and Chestnut were both released on $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office, adding Ellington is still awaiting his bond hearing.
The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation, and more arrests are possible.
