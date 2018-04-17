Police say she stole a patrol car. Another one took this SC woman to jail.

The South Carolina woman who stole a police car was arrested Monday after, sheriff's deputies reported, they used GPS to track the vehicle to a residence.
Kimberly Dawn Gwinn, 39, was charged with grand larceny and probation violation, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Monday when an officer was doing a check on stolen property. He was unaware that his keyless locking system failed to work, said Woodruff Chief of Police Greg Ryan.
"The suspect jumped in the car and drove away," Ryan said.
Spartanburg County Lt. Kevin Bobo said Woodruff officers used GPS to track the vehicle, and relayed its location to sheriff's deputies on patrol.
"All of our cars are equipped with GPS for officer safety, so we used that," Ryan said. "Using satellite imaging, I saw the vehicle in the back yard."
With the GPS guidance, a sheriff's deputy discovered the vehicle parked behind a home, wspa.com reported, adding the vehicle was recovered after Gwinn was arrested.
Sheriff's deputies said Gwinn admitted driving the stolen Woodruff Police Department vehicle, foxcarolina.com reported. Ryan confirmed that Gwinn confessed.
"It's the first time I've used it since I've been Chief in Woodruff. I'm glad it worked," said Ryan. All of the equipment remained inside the vehicle, which was intact, and there was no threat to the community, Ryan said.
There will be no discipline for the officer whose car was stolen, according to Ryan. The officer did as he was supposed to do in the situation but was "failed by technology," Ryan said.
Gwinn was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Monday. The Woodruff woman remains in the detention center after her bond was set at $2,000 for each charge.
She admitted to being under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident, according to Ryan.
Gwinn has a criminal history that dates back to 2006, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. She has been convicted of grand larceny and shoplifting — twice, SLED reported.
Prior to Monday's arrest, Gwinn was most recently convicted of shoplifting in September 2017, and served a 30-day sentence in jail on that charge, according to SLED.
