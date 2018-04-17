This candidate running to be SC governor calls for return of firing squad

In the wake of Sunday's deadly incident at a South Carolina prison, one of the Republicans running for Governor has called for bringing back firing squads.
On a radio program, Catherine Templeton said firing squads should be revived in the Palmetto State. The Republican made the comments Tuesday on the Bob Mclain Show.
“Criminals legally sentenced to death are getting an unofficial reprieve right now as South Carolina goes without the drugs necessary for lethal injection,” Templeton said. “We must make the death penalty swift and final. I will push for legislation allowing firing squads for court-ordered executions. And I will also seek to deny condemned inmates their choice of execution.”
Templeton, who was a Cabinet director under former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, made her comments a little more than a day after the riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville late Sunday that left seven inmates dead.
The Charleston attorney is not the first politician in South Carolina to try and revive the use of the firing squad. S.C. Rep. Josh Putnam, R-Anderson, filed a bill in February that called for firing squads to help execute the state’s death row inmates.
In November 2017, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina does not have the drugs necessary to carry out lethal injection. The deadly mix requires three drugs — pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride — all of which the state does not have.
Templeton has been critical of McMaster on this issue, and for his handling of the criminal justice system.
“Under Henry McMaster’s watch, prisoners have been rioting and jumping fences. They use cell phones to get access to drugs and contact criminal cronies,” Templeton said on the radio program. “When I’m governor, once criminals are put in prison, they will no longer dictate or demand special favor.”
