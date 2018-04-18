He tried to buy more than $10K of marijuana. Now this wanted man is in jail, cops say

A man wanted in two states was arrested in Columbia after he tried to buy thousands of dollars worth of marijuana in an undercover operation, according to police.
Clifford Love, II, 42, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the Columbia Police Department reported.
Police said the Baltimore, Md. resident was arrested April 11 as a part of an undercover investigation focusing on the distribution and purchasing of narcotics in the Millwood Avenue corridor.
Love was arrested attempting to purchase more than $10,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana edibles from undercover officers, according to the police.
When he was arrested, police said they discovered that Love was wanted on a similar charge in Florida and an unrelated charge in Maryland.
Love was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond and two ‘fugitive from justice’ arrest warrants while awaiting extradition, according to police.
Another man, who police said was traveling with Love, was also arrested on drug charges in the undercover operation.
Rodney Burns-Duvall, 55, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, police reported.
Burns-Duvall was also booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, but was released after posting a $50,000 bond, police said.
In addition to the arrests, more than $13,000 in cash, 40 grams of heroin, more than 400 grams of marijuana, and 1 gram of crack cocaine was seized, according to the police.
