Teacher pay raises on hold. SC budget talks hit roadblock as July 1 deadline nears

State budget negotiators hit a roadblock Monday, failing to reach a compromise on how to spend roughly $60 million in the state's more than $8.2 billion general fund budget.
That impasse left unresolved how much of a raise teachers will get and how to spend S.C. Lottery profits.
"My desire is to get a budget," Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman said Monday.
"As I'm sure your desire is to get a budget," the Florence Republican said to House Ways and Means Committee chairman Brian White, R-Anderson.
But, since May, both chairmen have been unable to reach a budget agreement, setting up the possibility the state may not have a 2018-'19 budget by the start of its next fiscal year on July 1.
If a budget is not passed, state agencies will have to rely on a continuing resolution, already adopted this year, that sets their budgets at this year's spending levels.
The House and Senate are divided over how to spend $60 million in money that is available because state debt has been paid off.
The House wants to use $54 million of that money for a new State Law Enforcement Division lab. The Senate doesn't like that idea, proposing instead to spend $20 million to help S.C. colleges and universities renovate old buildings, an idea the House has rejected.
"Seems like the SLED lab is off the table," White remarked. "(We're) just stuck at this point."
Other issues lawmakers must decide include:
▪ How much of a raise S.C. public school teachers will get next year.
▪ Whether to use some lottery profits to pay for school safety measures, including metal detectors.
▪ Whether to add a one-time law to the budget that loosens a cap on rooftop solar power in the state, allowing for the expansion of solar energy.
▪ A one-year proposal to remove a $10,000 cap on earnings by state retirees who want to remain — or come back — to their jobs.
Lawmakers are expected to return to Columbia June 27 — a day after the Republican runoff for governor between Gov. Henry McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren. They are slated to take up the budget and proposals that address the $9 billion fallout from the failed effort to expand the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County.
However, lawmakers Monday left open the possibility the state could operate under a continuing resolution — at this year's spending levels — past July. But, Leatherman added, "I don't think that's good for the people of this state."
