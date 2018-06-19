Garden City abduction suspect is also a convicted murderer

The 67-year-old man who is suspected of trying to abduct a woman in Garden City last week is also a convicted murderer, according to officials.
Investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office charged Jeremiah Dicapua, of Horry County, with kidnapping after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly accosted a woman jogging on South Waccamaw Drive June 10.
The woman told authorities a man got out of his vehicle and grabbed her arm before she fought him off and ran away. Dicapua was arrested on June 15.
A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division report shows Dicapua was convicted of murder in December of 1980. He was sentenced to life in prison.
According to Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor's Office, Dicapua got out early due to a previous law which allowed inmates sentenced to life to be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.
"Before the 1990s, the law allowed someone previously convicted to be eligible for parole hearings annually," Root said. It is unclear when Dicapua was released from prison. The Sun News has reached out to the state Department of Corrections for clarification on when he was released, but has not received an answer as of Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, Dicapua was arrested in late May after police say he set a woman's car on fire. Myrtle Beach police charged him with third-degree arson, the SLED report shows.
On May 15, officers were called to the area of 1002 Highway 501 after a 30-year-old woman was woken up by her car alarm and saw flames coming from it, according to an incident report.
Officers arrested Dicapua in connection with the fire on May 22 and was later released May 29 after posting a $50,000 bond.
Just two days later, he was back in jail again.
Online records show Georgetown County police arrested him for driving under the influence on May 31.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
