Three children found in home where 2 adults turn up dead in upstate S.C., reports say

Officials found three children unharmed in a home where they found two adults dead after responding to a shooting in upstate South Carolina Tuesday evening, according to local reports.
Sheriff Chuck Wright told Fox Carolina a possible shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. on Anderson Road in the Croft area southeast of Spartanburg.
In an interview with local media outlets, Wright said he didn’t know the relationship of the adults or whether they were the parents of the three children.
"You've got three children now that are going to have to depend on some extended family, for sure,” Wright told reporters. “I wanted to take them home myself, and so did everybody else, but we had to take them to a different spot.”
Television station WYFF reported that the children found in the home are 10 and 6 years old, and 7 months old.
“We’re just trying to love on these babies,” Wright told WSPA. “I want you to start praying for them right this minute.”
