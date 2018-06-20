4 dead dogs found in ‘nightmare of a house’ by SC animal control

After a Laurens County man was sent to jail for assault charges, officials found four dead dogs and many more live ones found in his home Tuesday, according to local media.
The home, which a county animal control official called a "nightmare of a house," was condemned as officials rounded up the still living dogs, WSPA reported.
The Laurens County Animal Control removed 13 live adult dogs from the home in Gray Court, according to their Facebook. Four puppies who were about 1 or 2 weeks old were taken to a local vet.
Homeowner Timothy Edward Glassford, signed the dogs over to animal control Tuesday, according to the Facebook post. According to WSPA, Glassford told deputies his girlfriend was feeding the dogs.
The sheriff's office is working to charge Glassford additionally for the cruel conditions the dogs were in, according to the Facebook post.
Most of the dogs in the home were feral, according to the Facebook post. Animal Control was still working to catch some of them as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officials were notified after a dead dog was found at the home Tuesday, according to WYFF.
Deputies are investigating to see if the case is linked with 15 dead Chihuahuas found in the area in February, according to WSPA.
