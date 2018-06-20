He tried to break in to his ex-girlfriend’s house. Her son shot him, SC cops say

A South Carolina man is dead after he was shot multiple times by the son of his ex-girlfriend, independentmail.com reported.
Roger Andre Anderson was killed at his ex-girlfriend's home around 7 p.m Tuesday, according to foxcarolina.com, which reported Anderson was shot by the woman's son "when he tried to get in the house through a garage door."
Anderson County Coroner Don McCown said the 37-year-old man first knocked on the door, but he was turned away and told to leave, wyff4.com reported, adding that Anderson then "saw his ex-girlfriend inside the garage and an altercation occurred."
After he was shot, Anderson was taken to an area hospital where he died during surgery and was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m., according to wspa.com.
The woman's son, who McCown said is in his 20s, "raised the issue of self-defense," independentmail.com reported.
In addition to shooting Anderson multiple times, the son apparently hit the neighbors' house, too, as people living across the street said their home was hit by three bullets — but no injuries were reported, according to foxcarolina.com.
The coroner ruled Anderson's death a homicide, independentmail.com reported.
Although no charges have been filed, wspa.com reports that the incident remains under investigation.
