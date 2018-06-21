Trump tweets about Columbia trip, says McMaster has his 'full endorsement'

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to talk about his upcoming trip to Columbia.

"I will be going the Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday night to do a campaign speech for one of my very early supporters, a man who truly loves the people of South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster," Trump said Thursday morning. "Henry worked so hard & was so loyal to me that I look forward to reciprocating!"

The president's tweet is the first official confirmation from the president that he will be in Columbia, and that Trump will hold an evening rally in the capital city. No venue for Monday's presidential appearance has been announced.

The presidential visit will come just hours before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff for governor between McMaster and Upstate businessman John Warren. McMaster was one of the earliest statewide officials to endorse Trump during his 2016 run for president.

"Henry McMaster has done a great job as Governor of South Carolina," Trump tweeted about the governor, who has received his endorsement. "The State is BOOMING, with jobs and new industry setting records... Henry has my full and complete Endorsement! #MAGA"

