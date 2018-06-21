Here's when and where Trump will be in Columbia

The time and location of President Donald Trump's visit to Columbia have been set.
Trump will appear with Gov. Henry McMaster at a campaign event on Monday. The event will be at Airport High School at 6 p.m.
Free tickets are available at TrumpinSC.com
The Cayce high school is less than two miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, where the president is expected to land on Monday for the campaign appearance.
McMaster, a longtime Trump ally, faces Greenville businessman John Warren in a runoff for the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday. By making the stop in South Carolina hours before polls open Tuesday, Trump is repaying McMaster for his own early endorsement in the 2016 presidential primary.
Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted about his upcoming trip to Columbia before the details were announced.
"I will be going the Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday night to do a campaign speech for one of my very early supporters, a man who truly loves the people of South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster," Trump said Thursday morning. "Henry worked so hard & was so loyal to me that I look forward to reciprocating!"
The president's tweet is the first official confirmation from the president that he will be in Columbia, and that Trump will hold an evening rally in the capital city.
"Henry McMaster has done a great job as Governor of South Carolina," Trump tweeted about the governor. "The State is BOOMING, with jobs and new industry setting records... Henry has my full and complete Endorsement! #MAGA"
