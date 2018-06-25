Before Trump visit to Columbia, protestors try to drown out president's message

Pastor Tim Bupp said he did not plan to protest Monday outside of Airport High School, where hundreds of supporters waited anxiously inside the school's gym to see President Donald Trump stump for Gov. Henry McMaster.
But Trump tweeted Sunday and Columbia's Bupp decided he had to protest Monday.
"When he said (that) there was no due process for immigrants," Bupp said, referring to a tweet posted Sunday by Trump, who said migrants who come to the United States illegally should be taken back to their country of origin "with no judges or court cases."
“You lose due process for anyone on our soil, it’s the due process for all of us that’s lost," Bupp said.
Despite temperatures creeping toward 100 degrees, more than 100 protestors from South Carolina and elsewhere — one as far as Boston — lined the street outside of Airport High School Monday, protesting Trump's visit to South Carolina to rally support behind McMaster, who faces Greenville businessman John Warren in Tuesday's runoff.
