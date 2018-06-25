'We were living in fear': Neighbors say police ignored calls about abduction suspect

Despite several phone calls, neighbors said their efforts to alert police to the man eventually charged in connection to an attempted kidnapping in Garden City fell on deaf ears for nearly a week.

"I was disappointed in Horry County because I tried and tried and tried to call them," said Pamela Minton.

Police charged Jeremiah Dicapua, 67, of Horry County, with kidnapping after he allegedly accosted a woman jogging on South Waccamaw Drive on June 10. That arrest came weeks after he was charged with arson by Myrtle Beach police in another case. He was free on $50,000 bond from the Myrtle Beach case when arrested by Horry County Police.

Dicapua is currently being held without bond.

Dicapua was convicted of murder in December 1980 and was initially sentenced to life in prison, but was granted parole after serving 20 years. He also has several other charges in his past.

Minton and Chris O'Neal live near where Dicapua lived. They said Dicapua was a problem in their Garden City community as he would harass neighbors, threaten people and drive erratically.

On June 10, Dicapua told other neighbors that he was in a fight with another man at a marina, the two said. They added that area residents didn't believe his claim.

When news broke about the abduction attempt, both O'Neal and Minton said they believed Dicapua was involved. He had given them an uneasy feeling from his actions that day and before, he also drove a vehicle that matched the suspect's. Minton said she called police and initially talked to Georgetown officials before they sent her to Horry County. The two live in the Horry County section of Garden City.

Minton called police twice that day and was told a supervisor would contact them. They never heard back. Minton called two days later, and again, never heard back.

To date, the two have never heard from police.

Neighbors said Jeremiah Dicapua lived at this Garden City home with a relative. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

When police arrested Dicapua nearly a week after the abduction, Minton said she had several emotions — anger, relief, frustration.

"We were living in fear right here in our own house," she said.

O'Neal said he bought a security camera to help protect them during the week Dicapua was living in the neighborhood between the attempted kidnapping and his arrest.

"I was carrying a pistol every time I went out the door," O'Neal said.

Today, the fear is Dicapua posts bond and returns to the neighborhood, O'Neal said. The two are concerned if Dicapua returns he will cause more problems.

The two said they wanted to let others know about their problems so it doesn't happen to others. Neither Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill nor spokesman Capt. John Harrelson responded to requests for comment on this report.