Here's why Trump's SC visit won't get an entirely warm welcome

Not all South Carolinians are planning to support President Donald Trump when he visits the Midlands on Monday night.

An activist group, Indivisible Midlands, plans a protest near Airport High School, where Trump will hold a 6 p.m. rally to drum up support for Gov. Henry McMaster before his runoff Tuesday with Greenville businessman John Warren for the GOP nomination for governor.

Protestors are expected to gather at 4 p.m. on Boston Avenue, between Airport High School and R. H. Fulmer Middle School.

A Facebook group for the protest dubbed "Columbia's #FamouslyHot Trump Protest" says at least 350 protesters plan to attend.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"One of the most cherished foundations of our nation is the First Amendment to our Constitution," said Julie Edwards, the Indivisible Midlands' co-chair.

"At a time where we are starting to see safeguards to our democratic institutions eroding, our group felt it was important to exercise that right to dissent. We want the president and the nation as a whole to see that many hardworking, good people in the Palmetto State do not support him or his regressive policies."