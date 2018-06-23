Katie Arrington, Lowcountry lawmaker, seriously injured in wreck

Katie Arrington, a representative in the State House for the Lowcountry and a U.S. congressional candidate, was seriously injured in a fatal car wreck last night, according to multiple media reports.





Arrington, who upset U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the SC district 1 Republican primary, was traveling with a friend on Highway 17 when a driver traveling in the wrong lane collided with the vehicle Arrington was in, WCSC in Charleston reported.

Arrington has undergone surgery and is recovering in the hospital, the nonminee's spokesperon Michael Mule told WCIV in Charleston.





The wreck happened around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

"Katie's family asks that everyone please keep the deceased and the deceased's family in their prayers," Mule said. "(We) also ask that everyone please also keep Katie and her friend in prayer during recovery."

The driver of the vehicle that collided with Arrington's car was killed on the scene, according to Mount Pleasant's WCBD.

Sanford was defeated by Arrington in this month's primary. Arrington was supported in a last-minute tweet by President Donald Trump after spending most of her campaign saying Sanford was too critical of the president.

"Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident," Sanford posted Saturday morning on Twitter.

Arrington will face Democrat Joe Cunningham in November's election for the state's 1st Congressional District. Cunningham was among those posting messages of support for Arrington on social media Saturday morning.

"Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington," Cunningham tweeted. "Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us."

The Associated Press contributed. This is a developing story and will be updated.