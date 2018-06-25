Miss SC 2018 schedule, how to stream live and watch on TV

If you're going
The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants begin Tuesday at The Township Auditorium in Columbia.
Preliminary competitions will be held each night through Thursday and culminate with the crowning of the 2018 Miss Teen SC and Miss SC pageants on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
The three consecutive nights of preliminary competitions begin at 7 p.m.. The finals for the Miss SC Teen competition will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Miss South Carolina 2018 finals begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Other event details: www.thetownship.org
The admissions prices for prelimary competitions are:
▪ $44.50 — floor and first balcony
▪ $42.50 — second balcony
▪ $30.50 — gallery
Teen final night competition
▪ $49.50 — floor and first balcony
▪ $47.50 — second balcony
▪ $36.50 — gallery
Miss SC final night competition
▪ $66.50 — floor and first balcony
▪ $64.50 — second balcony
▪ $41.50 — gallery
How to stream live on the web
Register to watch a live stream of the preliminaries and the finals at www.miss-sc.org. The charge is $7.95 per night Tuesday through Thursday and $12.95 for Friday and Saturday nights. The charge for the entire week is $27.95.
How to watch on TV
WACH FOX will broadcast the Miss SC finals on Saturday beginning with the red carpet at 8 p.m. The Miss Teen SC finals will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on WACH FOX 57.2.
Comments