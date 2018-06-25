'My heart has nothing but love:' SC mom comforts driver who killed her daughter

Hilton Head community invited to beach flower release to remember Charli Bobinchuck

A memorial to celebrate Charli Bobinchuck's life will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Chaplin Community Park. The group will walk to the beach for a flower release.
June 25, 2018

In an extraordinary act of kindness, the mother of a Hilton Head Island 11-year-old who was struck and killed by a car Thursday while standing in a crosswalk on U.S. 278 has offered comfort and love to the driver.

Charli Jorden Bobinchuck was killed just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Her mother, Daisy Bobinchuck, co-owner of island restaurant Catch 22 Seafood and Steak, posted a message to the driver on her Facebook account Monday afternoon.

"I need him to be ok," she wrote. "I can only imagine the pain and struggle for this person. I am so sad for you."

She said she wants to contact the driver to tell him that she loves him and doesn't want him to be sad.

"I don't know you, but I love you and hurt for you and I need you to be ok. My arms are open and my heart has nothing but love. This is just a horrific tragedy for us all but here we are.... in this together."

Hilton Head Island doesn't have a lot of lights. For motorists, this means cyclists and pedestrians can be hard to spot. For this video, reporters Erin Heffernan and Kelly Meyerhofer drove around one of the Island's most tourist-filled destination

The investigation

No charges have been brought against the driver and the investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is ongoing, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern.

Southern said he is unsure how long the investigation will take. He said the the area where the crash occurred — near the intersection of Marina Side Drive — was not well lit.

A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and was given a battery of tests at the scene.

A memorial for Charli is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chaplin Community Park on Hilton Head.

