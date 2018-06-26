The Latest: No early problems in South Carolina runoffs

The Latest on the South Carolina primary runoffs (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
Election officials in South Carolina say there have been no significant problems as voting begins in runoffs around the state.
Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said there were scattered power outages around the state. But Whitmire said most of those problems were resolved quickly Tuesday morning.
Whitmire said voting machines have battery backup and polling locations have paper ballots if the batteries die.
He said no one's ability to vote has been hampered Tuesday.
Most of the focus is on the Republican runoff between Gov. Henry McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren. McMaster failed to get a majority in the June 12 voting, but he hosted President Donald Trump at a rally in West Columbia on Monday evening.
Warren says his resume is closer to Trump's than McMaster's.
___
7 a.m.
Voters in South Carolina are now making final candidate selections for governor, attorney general and some U.S. House seats.
South Carolina voters had runoff choices Tuesday for the Republican gubernatorial and attorney general candidates, as well as the 4th U.S. District Congressional seat.
Democrats were picking candidates in the 2nd, 4th and 7th Congressional Districts.
There are also some runoffs for South Carolina House seats.
Most of the attention is focused on the Republican gubernatorial contest, where Gov. Henry McMaster faces newcomer John Warren on Greenville. McMaster had President Donald Trump in West Columbia on Monday to boost his chances. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with McMaster with Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The winner faces Democrat James Smith of Columbia in the November election.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
___
11 p.m.
The two-week sprint from the South Carolina primaries to the runoffs is ending.
South Carolina voters will choose the Republican candidates for governor and attorney general in Tuesday's runoff elections.
Gov. Henry McMaster is fighting for his political life against political newcomer and businessman John Warren. Attorney General Alan Wilson is also fighting to keep his party's nomination against state Rep. Todd Atwater.
Voters also will choose the Republican and Democratic candidates for the 4th Congressional District, as well as the Democratic nominees in the 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts.
Any registered voter can cast a ballot with one catch — people who voted in a party primary on June 12 have to vote in that same party's runoff.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
