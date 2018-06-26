The latest: Alan Wilson wins GOP runoff for SC attorney general nomination

In the race to decide the GOP nominee for attorney general, incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson will win over state Rep. Todd Atwater, the New York Times and The Associated Press declared around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
With 774 of 2,245 precincts reporting, Wilson has 65 percent of the vote to Atwater's 35 percent.
Wilson has been South Carolina's top prosecutor for two terms, but drew a pair of primary challengers in the Republican race this year, Atwater and attorney Willaim Herlong.
Those challenges were motivated in part by Wilson's involvement with the controversial consulting firm run by Richard Quinn, which became embroiled in a State House corruption probe. As attorney general, Wilson attempted to fire special prosecutor David Pascoe, who was investigating several legislators tied to Quinn. Wilson was later overruled by the state Supreme Court.
Atwater is a Lexington attorney and member of the S.C. House of Representatives.
