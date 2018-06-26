The latest: Bright concedes in 4th District GOP race

10:05 p.m.
Lee Bright has conceded the race to William Timmons in District 4.
“I want to thank my wife and family for standing next to me during this entire campaign,” Bright said in a campaign statement. “Throughout this race, we have received support from all parts of the district and even throughout the state. I am proud of the race we ran and I congratulate William Timmons on his win tonight.
"I look forward to continuing doing whatever I can to do to help advance the conservative agenda for the future of our nation and our state.”
9:40 p.m.
The Associated Press has now called the 4th District Democratic race for Brandon Brown.
9:30 p.m.
With 76 percent of precincts now reporting, Timmons maintains a 54 percent lead over Bright's 46 percent, according to the Associated Press.
Brandon Brown maintains a much larger lead in the Democratic race, 65 percent to Doris Turner's 35 percent.
9:00 p.m.
With 38 percent of precincts reporting in the Upstate congressional district, Timmons had 54 percent of the vote to Bright's 46 percent.
In the Democratic race, Brown has a near 2-to-1 lead over Turner, 66 percent to 44 percent.
8:15 p.m.
In South Carolina's 4th District, state Sen. William Timmons leads former Sen. Lee Bright in the Republican race to succeed U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy.
With 22 percent of precincts reporting, Timmons has 56 percent of the vote to Bright's 44 percent, according to a count by the Associated Press
Bright, a former state senator, lost his bid for re-election to the Senate in a party primary just two years ago. But when Gowdy decided not to seek another term in Congress, Bright launched a political comeback to come in first in the GOP primary on June 12.
Timmons is a current senator from Greenville who finished in second, narrowly ahead of state Rep. Dan Hamilton.
In the Democratic race for Gowdy's seat, Brandon Brown leads Doris Lee Turner by 65 percent to 35 percent.
