SC’s Graham softens stance on Trump: ‘He could actually win’

Donald Trump is “doing better” and could win the White House if he continues improving his image, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday, softening his criticism of his party’s presidential candidate.
“Trump is doing better in the last week. (Hillary Clinton’s) email scandal with the Clinton Foundation ... is a game changer,” Graham said, referring to questions the Democratic presidential candidate has been facing about the access that foundation donors had to Clinton while she was secretary of state.
Trump definitely will win South Carolina despite recent polls showing a tighter race here than Republicans typically face, Graham predicted Wednesday after speaking to the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.
But to win nationally, Trump must adjust his strategy, the Seneca Republican said. “If he could overcome his image of not having the temperament or judgment for the job, he could actually win.”
Graham added: “If (Trump) does shift a bit on immigration where he says, ‘I see a difference between a grandmother and a drug dealer when it comes to deportation,’ then he’s going to make this a hell of a race.”
Graham’s comments come a week after he predicted that Clinton would win in November. After seeking the GOP nomination and dropping out of the race, Graham has said he will not vote for Trump or Clinton in November.
Clinton “is the most flawed candidate in generations,” Graham said Wednesday. “Trump’s biggest problem is himself. If he can become more solid in judgment and temperament and keep doing what’s he done in the last week, who knows.”
Graham also sounded an alarm to S.C. business leaders, saying the Republican and Democratic parties have grown more isolationist, noting the presidential candidates’ rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership international trade agreement.
Trump has criticized the trade pact, saying such agreements have shipped jobs overseas. Clinton, too, has come out against the trade deal.
Graham urged Chamber members to become more politically active. “(I)f the Chamber doesn't play, other people will fill the vacuum that will be created.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
