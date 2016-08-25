Greenville Zoo to host farewell for orangutans

Greenville Zoo will host a farewell event for the Bornean orangutans set for transfer at the end of the month.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at 2 p.m. at the orangutan exhibit in the zoo.
Mia and Chelsea are leaving after 13 years at the facility, administrator Jeff Bullock announced earlier this month.
The transfer is a part of the Orangutan Species Survival Program, according to a news release, and the zoo is scheduled to receive two Sumatran orangutans in the fall.
“Bittersweet situations like this come with the territory in our line of work,” said Bullock in the city of Greenville's news release. “The animals in our care are like family members, so there’s no question that we’ll be sad to see Mia and Chelsea go, but we’re also looking forward to working with and introducing the Sumatran orangutans to zoo guests in the coming months.”
Mia and Chelsea both arrived in Greenville in 2003 and have one offspring, Bob. Bob was born in 2006 and was transferred to the Oregon Zoo in Portland in December 2014.
Mia, born in Colorado Springs in 1989, will land at the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City and Chelsea, born in 1990 at the San Diego Zoo, will move to Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin.
The city announced plans to host a farewell event ahead of their departure from the zoo. Details will be released at a later date.
Comments