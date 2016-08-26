Gov. Haley, First Gentleman’s income falls, tax returns show

South Carolina’s first family reported an income of $170,661 last year and about $20,000 more in 2014, according to Gov. Nikki Haley’s tax returns for the last two years.
The governor and First Gentleman Michael Haley also paid $43,600 in federal taxes and $13,893 in state taxes over the two years, and made $6,130 in charitable contributions.
Released Friday to reporters, the couple’s reported earnings in 2014 and 2015 both fell short of the $284,556 in income the couple reported in 2013.
That year, their income was boosted by more than $100,000 the governor was paid for her 2012 memoir, “Can’t is Not an Option,” and about $70,500 from real-estate investments.
The governor has reported about $94,000 in taxable annual income for her job as the state’s chief executive.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments