South Carolina

August 26, 2016 8:35 PM

Sumter drug bust nets 5 arrests, more expected

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

SUMTER, SC

Five men, ranging in age from 24 to 61, face a variety of drug charges following an undercover investigation by the authorities, the Sumter Police announced Friday. More arrests are expected.

Charged on Thursday were:

  • Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 34, charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution within a half-mile of a school.
  • Michael Cameron Martin, 24, charged with distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana within a half-mile of a school.
  • Wilson Michael Nelson, 45, distribution of cocaine base, and distribution within a half-mile of a school.
  • Charles Henry Rufus, 61, charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution within a half-mile of a school.
  • Jason Leroy Rigdon, 39, charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos