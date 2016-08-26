Sumter drug bust nets 5 arrests, more expected

Five men, ranging in age from 24 to 61, face a variety of drug charges following an undercover investigation by the authorities, the Sumter Police announced Friday. More arrests are expected.
Charged on Thursday were:
- Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 34, charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution within a half-mile of a school.
- Michael Cameron Martin, 24, charged with distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana within a half-mile of a school.
- Wilson Michael Nelson, 45, distribution of cocaine base, and distribution within a half-mile of a school.
- Charles Henry Rufus, 61, charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution within a half-mile of a school.
- Jason Leroy Rigdon, 39, charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
