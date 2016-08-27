South Carolina

August 27, 2016 8:32 PM

Furman University plans large solar farm near main campus

Furman University has announced plans to build a large solar farm on six acres near its main campus entrance, edging the campus closer to becoming a carbon-neutral university.

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, S.C.

Furman University has announced plans to build a large solar farm on six acres near its main campus entrance, edging the campus closer to becoming a carbon-neutral university.

The Greenville News reports (http://grnol.co/2bOvdD8) the 743-kilowatt output project would bring Furman's solar power generation close to 1,000 kilowatts, the maximum allowed on-site under state law.

Jeff Redderson, Furman's associate vice president for facility and campus services, said the solar farm will reduce electricity expenditures campus-wide by up to 5 percent and greenhouse gas emission by about 3 percent. Redderson said the school's board of trustees has approved the $1.7 million project.

Redderson said Furman has contracted with Power Secure Solar, a Wake Forest, North Carolina-based energy technologies and services company, to oversee the solar installation. The university will own the project.

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos