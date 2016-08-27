Furman University plans large solar farm near main campus

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign Pause

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

0:56 Area churches take part in 'Solidarity' rally in Rock Hill amphitheater

3:08 Rock Hill versus York football highlights

1:52 'Voice' contestant from Rock Hill Teresa Guidry sings National Anthem

0:46 York County residents, business owner donate to victims of floods in Louisiana

2:42 Rock Hill play about Sept 11 to benefit local fire departments

1:46 Rafters enjoy the rapids on the French Broad River