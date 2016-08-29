Fort Jackson Army commander promoted to 2-star general

The commander of the Army's largest training installation is getting promoted to the rank of major general.
Brig. Gen. John "Pete" Johnson receives his second star representing the insignia of his new rank Monday evening during a ceremony at Victory Field at Fort Jackson.
Johnson took command of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson on June 24. It is the largest basic combat training center in the Army. Roughly 54 percent of all soldiers and 61 percent of all female soldiers train there each year.
Johnson is an infantry officer who graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1985. He has commanded troops in Hawaii and Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and on multiple deployments that included Iraq, Afghanistan, and Panama.
