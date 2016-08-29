Report: Clown spotted trying to lure kids into woods

Greenville County sheriff's deputies say they've found no evidence of anyone in some woods behind an apartment complex where some residents said people dressed as clowns were trying to attract children.
Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro said in a statement Monday that officers investigated the woods behind Fleetwood Manor Apartments last week after getting the reports. Pinciaro said deputies found no suspicious people in the woods but are increasing patrols in the area.
He said the department has only one incident report on the allegation dated Aug. 21, although it received two calls from people who would not give their names.
Some residents said they contacted the apartment complex management, which media outlets reported put out a statement alerting parents.
