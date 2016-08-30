Jailhouse Art: Old Beaufort jail to become arts venue

There is a new plan for the old Beaufort County Jail in downtown Beaufort that has been vacant almost a quarter century.
The Beaufort Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2bxrexL ) the old jail will become the city's newest arts venue. The Beaufort Arts Council and Mather Academy have purchased the building for almost $400,000. They plan to create offices for the council with an art gallery and studio space. It will also have space to host larger community events.
The jail is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was built in 1938. It's been vacant since 1992.
Over the years there have been other proposals to rehabilitate the property, most recently a plan for to develop homes and apartments at the site.
Comments