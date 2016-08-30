South Carolina

August 30, 2016 10:41 AM

Man charged in shooting at massive off-campus Clemson party

Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting someone during a fight at a party that may have had 1,000 people at an off-campus apartment complex near Clemson University.

The Associated Press
CENTRAL, S.C.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting someone during a fight at a party that may have had 1,000 people at an off-campus apartment complex near Clemson University.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release that Jackson Rowland was arrested late Monday.

Hashe says Rowland and several other people got into a fight early Sunday at Cottages of Clemson about three miles from campus.

Investigators say Rowland shot a 21-year-old man in the neck, but the victim is expected to survive.

Rowland faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the felony. He is awaiting a bond hearing. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos