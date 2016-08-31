What explosive evidence do lawyers want to keep from Dylann Roof’s jury?

Evidence to be discussed at a hearing Thursday in the Dylann Roof case is potentially so explosive, a judge indicated Wednesday, it could taint prospective jurors’ ability to be fair far more than anything already made public in Roof’s widely publicized and sensational church shooting case.
Federal Judge Richard Gergel strongly indicated Wednesday that when he and Roof’s lawyers and prosecutors review that evidence on Thursday, the media and the public will not be allowed to listen.
Keeping the hearing closed would protect the jury pool and help ensure a fair trial, laywers argued.
The public has a right to know what Roof’s lawyers want to keep out of the upcoming federal death penalty trial, attorneys for media outlets countered.
After the hourlong morning hearing, Gergel said he would decide later Wednesday what to do.
The evidence “has not yet been publicly disclosed.” Federal Judge Richard Gergel
Media attorney Jay Bender, meanwhile, told reporters after the hearing that Gergel appeared to have already decided to keep Thursday’s hearing closed.
Even though his and fellow media lawyer Carl Muller were likely to lose, it was important to stand up for the public’s right to know, Bender told reporters.
Gergel repeatedly told Bender and Muller that if the evidence can be admitted to trial, he will make it public as soon as possible after Thursday’s hearing.
Closing a court is extremely rare, Gergel acknowledged, but the evidence to be discussed at Thursday’s hearing is uniquely sensitive, the judge said.
Gergel also made it clear that the evidence “has not yet been publicly disclosed.”
In the 14-month legal saga concerning Roof and the June 2015 racial killings of nine African-American parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church, nearly all court hearings have been public. However, numerous documents have been filed under seal.
In an Aug. 16 order, Gergel said he wants Thursday’s hearing to be closed because “making this evidence public before (a judge) determines whether the evidence is admissible could expose prospective jurors to evidence that they may not properly consider in reaching a verdict.”
Bender represented The Charleston Post and Courier and Muller, Charleston WCBD-TV.
Closing the courtroom could create “widespread suspicion that a blanket is being thrown over truth, and justice is being pushed aside by canny lawyers and the court.” Media lawyer Carl Muller in his written argument
In a written argument to Gergel, Muller argued that “closing the courtroom” also could undermine Roof’s right to a fair trial “by creating widespread suspicion that a blanket is being thrown over truth, and justice is being pushed aside by canny lawyers and the court.”
Gergel told Bender in court that as much as he values the public’s right to attend trials and hearings, “I am equally committed to the rights of the parties and the defendant to a fair trial.”
Already, Gergel said, he is allowing three weeks to question prospective jurors before Roof’s Nov. 7 death penalty trial.
Questioning will focus on whether jurors can be fair-minded, he said.
Repeating that any evidence he reviews and decides can be admitted to trial will be made public, Gergel said, “The whole community has a right to know – it’s a question of when.”
Roof, 22, who is white, grew up mostly in Columbia and was living in the capital city area at the time of the crime.
Roof’s image was caught on a surveillance camera outside the church as he left the scene June 17, 2015, and he was arrested in western North Carolina the next morning. Postings that Roof allegedly made on the Internet about how he hoped to ignite a race war have become public.
The killings at “Mother Emanuel” shocked the nation, underscored an ongoing conversation about race relations in America and sparked the removal of the Confederate flag from South Carolina’s capitol grounds. It also brought President Obama to Charleston to deliver a eulogy for state senator Clementa Pinckney, who was among those killed in the church that he pastored.
Roof was indicted in July 2015 by a federal grand jury for hate crimes in the killings.
That 33-count federal indictment charges Roof with 12 counts of committing a federal hate crime (nine counts of murder and three attempted murders) against black victims, 12 counts of obstructing the exercise of religion resulting in death and nine counts of the use of a firearm to commit murder.
Roof also faces charges in state court. That death penalty trial is slated to begin Jan. 17.
This story will be updated.
