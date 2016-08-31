SC lawmakers mull use of pepper spray on youth inmates

Some S.C. lawmakers want to know whether arming guards at the state’s youth corrections facility with pepper spray could help prevent a violent outbreak like a February riot that rocked the agency.
That question came up during a hearing Wednesday where lawmakers learned that a security review of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice yielded more than 100 recommended changes.
State Sen. Mike Fair, R-Greenville, asked why guards could not carry pepper spray without undergoing police certification when the public can buy the spray without training.
Larry Reid, a Colorado consultant who the agency paid $36,000 to conduct the security review, said his recommendations — more training Juvenile Justice staff in how to respond to emergencies and reviewing agency policies annually — do not include using pepper spray.
Reid said he does not recommend using pepper spray because of concerns about officers abusing the tool, lawsuits that result when it is used on youth inmates and the public’s poor perception of the practice.
“The outcome in terms of stopping an incident have been very good,” he said. “The ramifications of using the (spray) have not.”
Most juvenile justice departments around the country do not use pepper spray, he added, noting youth-corrections professionals “are adamantly against use of that level of non-lethal force.”
Reid spoke Wednesday to a joint committee of state representatives and senators tasked with reviewing Juvenile Justice.
Deputized police officers working at Juvenile Justice were equipped with pepper spray in May, a few months after inmates set fires, destroyed property and assaulted guards and other inmates.
At the time, no officers on the youth-detention campus carried the spray, an agency spokesman said. Guards who are not police officers still do not carry the spray.
State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland, expressed concern that Juvenile Justice officers took two hours to call for backup during the riot. Officers were limited to talking to and trying to restrain inmates who caused the riot physically, he added.
“Is two hours not enough time to realize that you aren't going to be able to regain control?” Finlay asked. “Words and hands weren't working.”
More than a dozen youth inmates were arrested in connection to the riot on charges ranging from attempted murder and sexual assault to burglary, arson and malicious damage to property.
After the riot broke out, lawmakers learned Juvenile Justice had no police chief, gang intervention specialist or rapid-response emergency team.
The agency rolled out a series of security upgrades after the riots, including pay raises for corrections officers.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
